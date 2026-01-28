/Indian Parliament pays tribute to former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia on first day of Budget Session

The Indian parliament paid tributes to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27. Following the commencement of the session with the President addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses, the Houses held obituary references to the passing away of former MPs L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi along with Khaleda Zia. The Lok Sabha also paid tributes to former MPs Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brohmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha. The tribute to Khaleda Zia's comes at a time when India and Bangladesh are going through strained relationship.

Khaleda Zia's death

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman Prime Minister passed away at the age of 80, after a prolonged illness. She was admitted in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23 and was on ventilator support since December 11. Zia's death came at a time when Bangladesh is going through a political turmoil, with elections scheduled in February, 2026. On the day of her death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences. In his message, PM Modi highlighted her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations. Sharing pictures of his meeting with Khaleda Zia in 2015, PM Modi said that her vision and legacy will continue to guide India-Bangladesh partnership. Though Khaleda Zia is credited for expansion of India-Bangladesh ties, her successor Sheikh Hasina is seen to be the friendlier one with New Delhi. Khaleda Zia maintained an overall cautious, and balanced Indian ties with that with China and Pakistan. Khaleda Zia positioned her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as a “protector of Bangladesh’s interests”, often at the backdrop of anti-India rhetoric. However, the Indian PM had also extended India's support and wished a quick recovery to Zia when she became critical last year.

Bangladesh's political scenario and India