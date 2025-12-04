/Indian-origin Russian politician Abhay Singh hails Putin’s India visit as key for multipolar world

Abhay Singh, a Bihar-born doctor-turned-politician who now serves as an MLA (Deputat) in the Kursk city legislature, has described President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing visit to India as “very important” for both nations and a signal to the world of strengthening ties in a multipolar order. Speaking to the WION, the United Russia party member said: “The visit is very important for India, Russia. Other countries are also watching this visit. A very important visit for a multipolar world. A number of pacts will be signed.”Among the agreements expected is a new labour mobility pact that Singh believes will benefit thousands of Indian workers in Russia. “Lots of Indians working in Russia. New things will come out in the health sector, work permits for Indians. Indians will get a big quota for that,” he said.

Singh’s own journey reflects the India, Russia ties. Arriving several decades ago to study medicine, he never imagined a political career in his adopted country. “When I went for medicine studies, never knew I will settle in Russia. I believe in good. I studied, joined politics, now I am with you,” he laughed.

He dismissed American criticism of India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil despite Western sanctions, calling U.S. tariff threats inappropriate. “Not a good thing. Pressure should not be put on countries. America is strong country, but not dictate with other countries should do. Every country decides what to do. India is a strong country, knows what to do,” Singh said firmly.

The Kursk MLA insisted that mutual respect underpins India-Russia relations. “Indians respect Russians, Russians also respect Indians. Big or small, Indians are respected. Now many Indians moving to Russia,” he noted, adding that cultural ties remain strong decades after the Soviet era. “Raj Kapoor songs are very famous. Jimmy Jimmy aja aja very famous in Russia,” he smiled.

Singh argued that Moscow is actively courting deeper economic partnership with New Delhi on terms similar to its booming trade with China. “Russia is offering, giving hand to India. Russia has big business with China, offering same to India. India should offer same to Russia,” he urged.