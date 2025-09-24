/Indian origin man tracks down and kills a sex offender in California, describes it as 'really fun'

29-year-old Indian origin man Varun Suresh, of Fermont, was arrested for tracking down and killing a man. The slain was a public sex offender, and Suresh described the act as 'really fun'. Suresh had a previous history of violence and crime, such as burglary, false bomb threat, criminal threats and leaving a suspicious bag in the Hyatt Palace. He was also once arrested in 2021.

The Murder

The slain man, identified as David Brimmer of 71-year-old had been a registered sex offender. According to court reports, Suresh hated sex offenders and always wanted to kill one. But he had no connection with the Brimmer, never knew him or met him. In fact, police recovered a screenshot on Suresh’s phone of Brimmer’s profile from the Megan’s Law website just 45 minutes before the 911 call. There were other pictures from the same website.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to court reports, Suresh armed himself with a knife and pretended to be a CPA. He walked in on the neighbouring houses to appear more authentic; he then walked into Brimmer's house. He reportedly carried a bag, a notebook and coffee during the ruse in order to 'appear authentic'.

At first, he tried to appear ‘as non-threatening as possible’. Suresh shook his hands and confirmed his name. When Brimmer responded, ‘that’s when we both knew it was on,’ said Suresh, according to court documents. Suresh tried to grab Brimmer and force him to leave the house. Brimmer slipped away and started to run into the road, trying to flag a vehicle, but he failed. He ran nearly two blocks away from home, and Suresh chased him. Brimmer picked up a rock, but apparently didn't fight back. He then ran into a garage and began slamming the door, yelling for help; however, nobody responded. Soon, a neighbour opened the door, and Brimmer urged them to call the police. Suresh also screamed at them to call the police to pretend as if Brimmer was crazy. Brimmer then pushed into the neighbour's house. Suresh chased him till he stabbed Brimmer in the neck. As blood started to pour out, Suresh said, “It’s over, you have to repent.”

Brimmer reportedly ran outside to the lawn and collapsed due to the blood loss. Suresh then kneeled and restricted Brimmer's arm, and with his knees and went on to stab him several more times and then allegedly cut the man's throat.

Suresh feels no remorse

According to court documents, Suresh feels no guilt for his crime. He didn't feel sorry and described the whole act as real fun. He told the investigator that he ‘wasn’t planning on getting away with it.’ he also said he would have called the police himself if they didn't catch him.

"I’m hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," Suresh allegedly told the investigator. Suresh said that Brimmer ‘deserved to die’.

"This kind of vigilante justice is not the right thing. I think it’s more of a mental health issue," said another resident of Fermont, Manny Singh, "I'm shocked, I don't expect something like this to happen in Fremont because I have never experienced something like this in my 30 years."