/44-year old Indian businessman admits to raping a minor while asleep in flight, deported to India

A Indian origin businessman of 44-year-old, admitted to raping a minor 15-year-old girl while she was sleeping on an international flight. The man confessed at court that he 'couldn't control' as the child was sleeping next to him on a 9-hour flight from Mumbai to Zurich. But the man walked away free after being given a suspended sentence of one and a half years.

The man carried out the abominable act on March 17, 2025. According to the court document, the teenager briefly conversed with the man before falling asleep. According to an indictment filed by the Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office for Serious Violent Crime, the man put his arm around her and repeatedly touched her. This reportedly put the child in a ‘shock', she could neither speak nor resist. The man then went on with his abhorrent activities, violating her and putting his hands inside her clothes. As the girl processed what happened, she bravely reported the incident to a flight attendant, who immediately informed the police. The girl was removed to a different seat, and the man was under observation. As the flight landed in Zurich, the man was arrested.

The man, during the trial, admitted that he was aware that she was a minor, but not certain of his age. The man confessed to the assault, and as she did not give her consent. In a sick confession, the man said, “I couldn't control myself”. The court found him guilty of rape and sexual acts with a child. But he walked free as he was given a suspended sentence. He was reportedly in custody since March. He was banned from Switzerland for 5 years and prohibited for life from taking part in any activity which involves minors. He was also ordered to pay the legal costs of £8,250. The man was handed over to the Swiss Migration Office to be deported to India.