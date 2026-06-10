/Indian-origin couple, terminally-ill son die after falling from London high rise, suicide suspected: Who are they

An Indian origin couple and their terminally-ill 9-year-old son have died after falling from a high-rise residential tower in south London. The incident took place on May 27 but came into limelight only on June 9. According to reports, emergency services including the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade, as well as Metropolitan Police were called to Churchyard Row in Elephant and Castle at around 7.30am following reports that three people had fallen from a height. Reports also stated that the family fell from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment in the 45-storey Highpoint tower block, around 400ft above ground. While the circumstances remain under investigation, the Daily Mail reported that the tragedy is being examined as a suspected murder-suicide.

Who were they?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A family of three have been identified as Aditi Vijay Paralkar, 46, her husband Rakesh Narayan Pai, 47, and their nine-year-old son Sid Pai Paralkar. The Daily Mail reported that the couple had moved to London in the early 2000s and ran their own consultancy business. It also said that the couple had been under significant strain due to their son’s serious health conditions. Their son was born in the UK, and was unable to speak, had partial disabilities and suffered from kidney disease. The report also said that Aditi had struggled with depression and other mental health challenges.