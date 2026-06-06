/Indian man sends explicit text to 14-year-old in UK, gets caught while trying to meet her: VIDEO

A video of a 27-year-old Indian man, caught by a group of citizens in the UK, while allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old girl, has gone viral. The man is seen crying and begging for mercy when he was confronted at the meeting spot. He has been identified as Pravna Bhatt, who moved to the UK three years ago on a student visa. As per reports, after graduating from the University of Leeds, he stayed in the country on a post-study work visa. In the video, a group calling themselves “British patriots" confronted Bhatt. It is not yet clear how the group caught him, but Bhatt admitted to sending explicit messages to someone he thought was a child.

The video revealed that Bhatt sent explicit text to a 14-year old girl. When she first told him she was 14, he texted back, “I will go to jail," along with laughing emojis. In the video, he is seen begging to the group to not call the police, claiming this was his first offence and promising he would never do it again. In the clip, he pleaded with them and asked for a final chance because he was truly sorry. Even though he knew it was a crime, he kept messaging her. He also asked the girl to sneak into his room so they could be together, and he even tried to borrow money from her to pay for a hotel room.