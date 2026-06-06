/Question on 'dissent' sparks tense moment at CJI Surya Kant's London lecture; video goes viral - What exactly happened

Several students allegedly disrupted a lecture by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at Birkbeck College, University of London on Friday (June 5). The CJI was delivering a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ and he was asked questions related to his recent “cockroach” remark as follow up question during his lecture. The student asking the question was interrupted by the moderator of the event. Several students, then protested and videos of the incident went viral. It was also shared by the social media handles of the Cockroach Janta Party.

What was the question asked to CJI in London?

According to clips of the exchange shared on X, a student said, “His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI. We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised.” At this moment, she was interrupted by the moderator and she couldn't complete her question. "With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I'm extremely sorry, I'm extremely sorry. We'll have to cut it off," the moderator said.

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How India reacted?

Reacting to the incident, The Indian High Commission in London said that a lively discussion was disrupted and such actions are unacceptable. “Such indecorous audience behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful.”

What the CJI said in the lecture?

According to PTI, the CJI said that technology is neither inherently benevolent nor harmful, and that its impact depends on the legal, political and ethical frameworks within which societies choose to deploy it. He stated that the responsibility of law is neither to resist technological progress nor to surrender to it unquestioningly, but to ensure that technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy and human dignity. He also said artificial intelligence poses one of the most significant tests for international law in its modern evolution. “The central challenge before us is to ensure that, in an age of intelligent machines, humanity retains authorship of the principles by which it is governed. If international law can rise to that challenge, artificial intelligence may become not merely a technological revolution, but an opportunity to reaffirm the values that lie at the foundation of democratic civilisation itself.”

What is the ‘cockroach’ controversy?