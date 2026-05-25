/CJI Surya Kant's five-word response to plea seeking probe into Cockroach Janta Party

The Supreme Court on Monday (May 25) refused to hear an urgent plea for an investigation into the “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), a satirical online collective that recently gained traction on social media platforms. The plea also raised concerns over the alleged misuse of courtroom remarks and fake law degrees.

The matter came before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. "Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI said.

Incidentally, it was CJI Surya Kant's remark that led to the formation of the CJP. During the hearing, the CJI observed that there was “no grave urgency” in the petition and advised the petitioner not to take the issue “so sentimentally.” The plea also sought action against individuals allegedly using judicial observations for publicity campaigns and demanded a probe into people practising law using fraudulent degrees.

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What was the remarks made by the CJI?

In a hearing on May 15, the CJI during a hearing described unemployed young Indians as ‘like cockroaches’ who, failing to find jobs, turn to social media, journalism, and RTI activism to ‘attack the system.’ "“There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment and don’t have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone…and you people file contempt petitions!” he had said. As a controversy brokeout, Kant clarified that his recent remarks had been 'misquoted' and were specifically aimed at people entering professions using 'fake and bogus degrees.'

When was CJP formed?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was formed on May 16, 2026 by Abhijeet Dipke, an Indian political communications strategist. It was formed as a satirical response to controversial remarks made the day prior. It went viral, attracting over 20 million followers and tens of thousands of members. The founder previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party, which emerged from India’s anti-corruption movement in 2012.