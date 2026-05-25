/'Cockroaches are just getting started': More drama to unfold? CJP addresses speculation over its future

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced on Sunday (May 24) that it aims to build an independent, youth-driven movement focused on holding the government accountable and amplifying the concerns of young people, following a massive response on social media and surpassing 22.8 million followers on Instagram. The satirical outfit, launched by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke, emerged in response to remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who had described some sections of the country’s youth as “cockroaches”. Since then, the page has evolved into an outlet for frustration among young Indians over issues such as unemployment, paper leaks and accountability.

Addressing speculation over the future of the movement, the CJP said in a post on Instagram that it had begun as a satirical voice but quickly “resonated with crores of young Indians frustrated with systemic issues like paper leaks, unemployment, and a lack of accountability in the system.”

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“Cockroaches are the ultimate survivors, thriving in the dark crevices and outlasting every attempt to shut them down. That’s what being young in this country often feels like - mistreated, neglected and overlooked, but never giving up on life,” the post read.

The outfit claimed that the rapid rise of the movement demonstrated that “India’s youth have been waiting to make their voices heard”. It also alleged that its X handle had been taken down and accused unnamed individuals of attempting to hack its social media accounts and run “smear campaigns” against it.

“As the movement continues to grow exponentially with each passing day, there is growing public curiosity around the direction it will take in the days ahead. We want to make it clear - we want to build an independent, youth-driven movement focused on amplifying the concerns of young people and holding the government accountable,” the post stated. The CJP stated that its values align with the Constitution of India and cited leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, and Subhas Chandra Bose as inspirations, emphasising its commitment to secularism, democracy, and social justice.

“Our core belief is simple: the younger generation deserves better on education, employment, environmental issues, and institutional transparency. We will raise these issues constructively without descending into partisan politics,” the post said. The outfit added that it would soon collect suggestions from its “22 million+ community” and convert the best ideas into “focused campaigns” before working towards “collective structured action”.