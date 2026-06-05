/Old praise, new problems: Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das's 9-year-old tweet faces scrutiny

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson and investigative journalist Saurav Das’s social media activity has now come under the scanner. While the party has received a massive following in a very short duration, some netizens have sifted through his tweets to pull up some from 2017 where he is appreciating Prime Minister Modi. While CJP has put forth its views about the current establishment and its slips, Das’s tweets lauding PM Modi are being scrutinised. “Congratulations to each and every #Indian out there! We have finally gained our #EconomicIndependence #GST #GSTForNewIndia #gstrollout,” he said in a post shared on July 1, 2017.

Responding to poet Kumar Vishwas' comment on “spray Hit” on the cockroaches, Das, in a recent media interaction, said, “Can you spray Hit on 65% of the nation's youth?” He also sought a press conference and concluded that the government works on commentary. He reiterated their manifesto and called for the education minister's resignation after the NEET paper leak. But in March 2017, Das was cheering for the government, "Narendra Modi

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Many congratulations on forming governments in 4 states. I hope to see you perform even better now, sir. Stay fit sir #NAMO," he wrote.

While some look at his old tweets and question his political stance, some also evaluate it as hope in the elected government. A user wrote, “Doesn't that show how youth were hoping for a change from PM Modi. He delivered on some aspects, but over his tenure, the incompetence of several ministries let public down.”

Another said, “It is proved that youth had alot of hope from Narendra Modi but he sold himself to his rich and corrupt friends.”