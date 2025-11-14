/Indian-origin CEO clicks Mamdani, Elizabeth Warren from office window - Internet says 'typical neighbour behaviour'

The internet has gone gaga over a new picture of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared by Kushal Byatnal, the Indian-origin entrepreneur & and CEO of fintech company Extend. Posting the picture on X, Byatnal said that his office in NYC is "directly across the street" from the campaign headquarters of Mamdani. In the picture, Mamdani was seen sitting opposite to US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Internet cannot keep calm as the two Democrats were seen having a “deep debate.”

“Our office is directly across the street from Mamdani's campaign HQ. We looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate,” the CEO wrote on X. He added that the team was “tempted to put up a sign petitioning for Extend to take over doc processing for NYC,” a reference to the company’s business in digital documentation tools.

Social media users left a range of comments on the post. A user said, it is “typical indian neighbour behaviour lol”, while other one said that Mamdani should not be having conversation with Warren as her policies do not work for NYC. A few other users wanted to know about the conversation between the two. A few users also wanted the conversation to be around contesting the Presidential Elections.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Byatnal also shared an update and said that “the blinds are all closed this morning.”

Zohran Mamdani's victory

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani registered a spectacular victory in New York Mayoral elections on Nov 4 by defeating Trump-backed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an independent candidate, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani knows that he has created history as he is the man of many firsts - first Indian-American to be the mayor of NYC, first immigrant mayor of NYC, first Muslim mayor of NYC, first South Asian mayor of NYC and the youngest mayor of the city in over a century.