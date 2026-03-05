/Indian Navy responds to SOS call from sinking Iranian warship off Sri Lankan coast

On Thursday (March 5), the Indian Navy responded to the distress call sent by the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank in the Indian Ocean off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday (March 4). The navy has launched a search and rescue operation after a torpedo from a US submarine struck the vessel. It sank in the early hours approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.

In its statement, the navy mentioned that a distress call from IRIS Dena reached the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo on Wednesday (March 4). The vessel had participated in India’s naval exercise MILAN 2026 in Vishakhapatnam and was returning to its base in Iran when it was targeted.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the Indian Navy, a long-range maritime patrol aircraft was deployed to aid the search operations. Authorities in the island nation are continuing with the search and rescue operation. Training ship INS Tarangini, operating in the vicinity, received orders to assist and reached the site on the day of the incident.