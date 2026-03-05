/Indian Navy responds to SOS call from sinking Iranian warship off Sri Lankan coast

On Thursday (March 5), the Indian Navy responded to the distress call sent by the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank in the Indian Ocean off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday (March 4). The navy has launched a search and rescue operation after a torpedo from a US submarine struck the vessel. It sank in the early hours approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle.
In its statement, the navy mentioned that a distress call from IRIS Dena reached the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo on Wednesday (March 4). The vessel had participated in India’s naval exercise MILAN 2026 in Vishakhapatnam and was returning to its base in Iran when it was targeted.
According to the Indian Navy, a long-range maritime patrol aircraft was deployed to aid the search operations. Authorities in the island nation are continuing with the search and rescue operation. Training ship INS Tarangini, operating in the vicinity, received orders to assist and reached the site on the day of the incident.
87 sailors have been declared dead, and nearly 150 are missing after an Iranian warship sank off Sri Lanka's coast. The crew members reported it as an explosion, officials said. As of now, 32 sailors from the frigate IRIS Dena have been rescued by the Sri Lankan navy. Though hopes for the remaining 148 sailors are fading, the island nation's foreign minister and defence officials said. This sinking of the vessel was reported as war had broken out in the Middle East after Israel and the US launched strikes against Iran.