/Indian national injured in UAE after ballistic missile debris falls in Al Shawamekh; no statement from MEA yet

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Monday (Mar 22) said that an Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris after the UAE's air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the country's capital Abu Dhabi. The incident occurred in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh area. India has yet not issued any statement on the incident. This comes as war in Iran that began on Feb 28 after the US and Israel pre-emptively attacked the country, entered Day 24. The UAE on Sunday had said its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial threats, including 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles. The Ministry of Defence of UAE has said that 1,773 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles, and 345 ballistic missiles have been recorded to be intercepted since the start of the escalation.