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Indian national injured in UAE after ballistic missile debris falls in Al Shawamekh; no statement from MEA yet

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 09:42 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 11:21 IST
Indian national injured in UAE after ballistic missile debris falls in Al Shawamekh; no statement from MEA yet

Visual from the Zayed Port following a reported Iranian strike in Abu Dhabi on March 1, 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

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An Indian national was slightly injured in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted missile fell in Al Shawamekh. UAE said its air defence systems shot down multiple Iranian threats, including drones and missiles, as regional tensions from the ongoing war continue to escalate.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Monday (Mar 22) said that an Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris after the UAE's air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the country's capital Abu Dhabi. The incident occurred in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh area. India has yet not issued any statement on the incident. This comes as war in Iran that began on Feb 28 after the US and Israel pre-emptively attacked the country, entered Day 24. The UAE on Sunday had said its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial threats, including 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles. The Ministry of Defence of UAE has said that 1,773 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles, and 345 ballistic missiles have been recorded to be intercepted since the start of the escalation.

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The Abu Dhabi Media Office on X said, "Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

According to Gulf News report, a total of 161 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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