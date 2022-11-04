Indian hotel employee in Dubai hits jackpot; wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket

In Dubai, an Indian hotel employee hit a jackpot as he won Dh25 million on Thursday in the first Big Ticket Live outdoor draw since 2020. Sajesh NS, The Series 245 big prize winner is a resident of Dubai who arrived in the UAE two years ago from Oman, has been purchasing Big Tickets every month for the past four years. His 20 coworkers helped him buy his winning ticket online, and they will all now split the prize money.

Sajesh said that he wants to help others when asked how he intends to use his money, reported Gulf news.

“There are over 150 employees at the hotel where I work, and I would like to help out as many of them as I can by sharing a portion of my winnings with them,” he said.

Despite becoming a millionaire, Sajesh plans to continue purchasing tickets every month.

One lucky winner will get Dh30 million for the first time ever with Big Ticket at the next December live draw. There will also be a second prize of Dh1 million, a third prize of Dh100,000, and a fourth reward of Dh50,000 revealed.

In November, Dh1 million will be awarded to each weekly e-draw winner.

