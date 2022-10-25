Virgin Australia launches lottery to make people opt for the middle seat on flights

Virgin Australia recently launched a campaign to make more people choose, arguably the most undesired seat on an aeroplane, the middle seat. The Middle Seat Lottery launched by the airline is a lottery worth at least $145,000 and open to only those who, voluntarily or involuntarily, sit in the middle seat during a flight.

According to a social media poll by Virgin Australia, among over 7,500 voters polled only 0.6% voted in favour of the middle seat. However, they hope that this campaign will change that, “Now we're giving our loyal guests the opportunity to win from a prize pool valued at over $230,000 for simply sitting in a middle seat,” said Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO of Virgin Australia Group, in a statement.

Reports suggest that in line with this campaign the airlines will announce a new prize to a new winner every week till April 23, 2023. The conditions include being a Velocity Frequent Flyer member, travelling on a Virgin Australia domestic flight, being over the age of 18 years and being seated in a middle seat. The passengers can also use the airline’s app to enrol for the lottery.

The announcement was made on October 24 using Virgin Australia’s social media accounts. The winner of the lucky draw will be given gifts including a cruise in the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages which would also include return premium economy flight tickets to the USA with United Airlines.

Other prizes include a two-night holiday in Cairns inclusive of flights, accommodation and a bungee jump or a full-day helicopter pub crawl which is inclusive of return flights to Darwin. One of the other prizes mentioned is for the Australian Football League fans which include flights to Melbourne, exclusive entry to the pre-game lunch and seats to the grand final.

