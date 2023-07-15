Indian-Americans hold peace rally in solidarity with India at San Francisco consulate after Khalistani attack

Dozens of Indian-Americans took to the streets in San Francisco, where they held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate to express support for India after the diplomatic facility was set on fire by Khalistan supporters.

As per PTI reports, a video showing the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was shared by Khalistan supporters on Twitter on July 2. This was the second such act of violence within months.

Indian-Americans from in and around San Francisco came out in solidarity with India as they held a rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco against the attack.

The demonstrators called it an act of terrorism further demanding authorities to take strict action against the ones responsible for the arson. VIDEO | Indian Americans hold peace rally in support of India after Khalistan supporters' attempted arson at San Francisco consulate.



India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Consulate in San Francisco on Thursday and met Indian diplomats and officials at the mission.

India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for bilateral relations. Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistani extremists The Indian consulate in San Francisco was again attacked by Khalistani extremists on July 2. In the second attack within five months, the extremists briefly set the consulate on fire, before it was promptly suppressed by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The incident drew condemnation from the US State Department.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, condemned the attack and tweeted that attacking a diplomatic facility in the US was a criminal offence.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, on March 19, in a similar attack, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

This resulted in severe criticism from both the Indian government and the Indian-American community.

The protesters, chanting pro-Khalistan slogans, breached the makeshift security barriers set up by the local police and proceeded to place two Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. The flags were removed by two consulate personnel soon.

