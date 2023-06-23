India-US hail ‘giant leap’ in cooperation on space science, chip development and mineral security

An Indian astronaut will be sent to the International Space Station in 2024 as part of India-US collaboration in space science field, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in the White House after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter's state visit to the United States.

Addressing the media after bilateral talks with Modi, Biden said that New Delhi and Washington were collaborating in nearly every human endeavour in delivering progress across a number of fields.

"From designing new ways to diagnosing and treating new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the international space station in 2024," Biden said while standing besides Modi. India to sign Artemis Accords: Modi PM Modi also said that India has decided to sign the Artemis Accords, a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the US and other governments designed to guide civil space exploration and sustainable use and towards a US-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025. Artemis programme is NASA's initiative to return humans to the Moon, in which it aims to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Earth's natural satellite.

Artemis Accords also specify 'the ultimate goal' of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond. By signing the accords, India will become a participant in the US-led space programmes specified within the Artemis framework.

"We have decided to join the Artemis Accords. We have taken a giant leap in our space cooperation. In short, I would say even the sky is not the limit for cooperation with the US," Modi said.



India is already planning to send its maiden human space flight – Gaganyaan – into a low earth orbit by the end of 2024 or early 2025. So will an Indian astronaut will be in the ISS before Gaganyaan? If an Indian astronaut travels to the international space station, it could be before the Gaganyaan project.

Prior to this, a senior White House official was cited as saying by the Press Trust of India that NASA and ISRO were developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation this year. India-US cooperation: On semiconductors and mineral security On semiconductors, US companies are partnering with India to build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification away from China.

Earlier, Micron Technology with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission announced an investment of more than $800 million which along with additional financial support from Indian authorities will amount to a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

Apart from that, Micron is likely to announce a training programme for 60,000 Indian engineers through its semi-verse solution.

On critical minerals and mineral security, the United States will announce its support for India becoming a member of the Mineral Security Partnership which is led by the US State Department to strengthen critical minerals supply chain, reported PTI.

In advanced telecommunications, the two countries are reportedly working together on 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

"Here we’ll be announcing partnerships on open ran, field trials and rollouts, including scale deployments in both countries with operators and vendors of both markets. This will involve backing from the US International Development Finance, for cooperation and to promote the deployments in India," the White House official said.

(With inputs from agencies)