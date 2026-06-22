/India to sell supersonic BrahMos missile to UAE, talks in its initial stages: Report

The Indian government is reportedly in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell some of its defence equipment, including the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, considered amongst the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles. The arms ​procurement by UAE comes amid the recent conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters that cited four Indian sources having direct knowledge of the matter, two of them said the potential deal also includes the sale of India's air defence system Akashteer.

If the report is to be believed, talks between the two countries are in its initial stages.

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"UAE has shown interest for a number of our weapon systems including BrahMos and Akashteer. The talks between India and UAE are at initial stages and are progressing fast,' said one of the source.

However, there has not been any official confirmation on the matter from either India or UAE so far.

About BrahMos

BrahMos is a joint Indo-Russian venture and is one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles. It is capable of striking targets with pinpoint accuracy at speeds exceeding Mach 3, while Akashteer is a fully automated air defence system developed by India's state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd in collaboration with the Indian army.

Why UAE is looking to strengthen its defence?

UAE's interest in buying defence equipment from India is being seen by experts as a move to enhance ⁠its ability to respond to emerging threats like the attacks by Iran during the Middle East conflict.