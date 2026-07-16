/Gravitas| Maharashtra scam endangers children: 2.3 crore litres of milk adulterated with detergent

Synthetic additives are increasingly seeping into our daily diet. Even milk, one of the most widely consumed food items, is not immune to adulteration. A massive milk adulteration scam has left people in shock. This unfolded in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, where police, along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials, raided a synthetic milk manufacturing unit three days ago.

Officials suspect that more than 2.3 crore litres of adulterated milk may have entered the market over the last six months. While nine people have been arrested so far, the manufacturing network, distribution chain and buyers are now under scrutiny.

In a separate crackdown on July 4 and 5, simultaneous raids were conducted across five districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Ahilyanagar and Solapur. Authorities seized adulterated milk, chemicals and machinery, and are probing the interstate supply chain.

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Officials alleged that synthetic milk was manufactured using detergent, shampoo, palm oil and other chemicals before being mixed with genuine milk. Cases have been registered against 26 people, while 13 have been arrested so far. Authorities are now examining whether the two adulteration networks are connected. It is also suspected that inferior-quality milk powder and Nirma detergent were used to maintain the appearance and consistency of milk.

According to medical experts, consuming such milk can have serious consequences for the kidneys, liver and digestive system.

This issue is not restricted to the hinterland alone. A day earlier, the Crime Branch seized 558 litres of fake milk in Mumbai, preventing it from reaching consumers. Investigations revealed that milk packets of two dairy brands were allegedly tampered with using contaminated water before being supplied to residents.

In February this year, another milk adulteration case came to light in Andhra Pradesh. Suspicion arose after multiple elderly people were admitted to a hospital in East Godavari district with severe symptoms such as vomiting and acute renal dysfunction. Clinical findings suggested toxic exposure, which was subsequently traced to the consumption of milk from a local dairy. Sixteen people lost their lives in the incident.

Later, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced financial compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the victims.

This raises a key question: What is the legal framework to deal with this menace? India's Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, provides penalties, including imprisonment of up to six months and fines of up to ₹10 lakh for selling unsafe food. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita also contains provisions under which those responsible for causing harm through adulterated food may face criminal prosecution. In addition, the Consumer Protection Act allows citizens to seek compensation for harm caused by adulterated food products.

In December last year, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed all states and Union Territories to launch a special enforcement drive against adulteration and misbranding of milk and milk products, including paneer. As part of this crackdown, state food safety authorities were instructed to regularly inspect both licensed and unlicensed dairy units and trace the sources of adulteration. In cases of violations, strict action—including licence cancellation and the closure of illegal units—can be taken.