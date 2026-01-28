/India stands with Israel against terrorism, FS Misri says at Holocaust remembrance event

India has reaffirmed its solidarity with Israel and condemned terrorism, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri drawing direct parallels between the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks and India's own experiences of cross-border violence.

Addressing an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event hosted by the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Misri described the October 2023 assault, in which approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds taken hostage, as a day of unprecedented loss for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

"On 7 October 2023, approximately 1,200 Israeli nationals were murdered in dastardly terrorist attacks by Hamas and hundreds of others were taken hostage," Misri said. "Tragically, as Ambassador Reuven Azar said, more Jews were killed on that day than on any other single day since the Holocaust."

He continued: "India is unfortunately all too familiar with such mindless brutality. Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism ourselves, we empathise immediately with those who undergo the same tragedy."

The Foreign Secretary referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate response to the attacks, stating: "This is why we not only condemned this horrific terrorist attack and hostage taking, but also our Prime Minister clearly stated that India stands with the people of Israel in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism has to be condemned in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification for acts of terror whatsoever or wherever."

The commemoration, also attended by Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar and ambassadors from Argentina, Panama, Lithuania, Hungary and Uruguay, came amid recent progress in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release process under the US-backed Gaza Peace Plan.

Misri welcomed these developments, saying: "The ceasefire and the release of hostages have brought immense relief as hostages are reunited with their families. These families that have suffered so much over the last two years are moving towards some sort of closure."

"India has also consistently supported all genuine efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in West Asia," he added. "In this regard, the Gaza Peace Plan provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace in the region. We have welcomed this and we are happy to see the progress made recently under this plan."

Highlighting centuries-old ties, Misri recalled India's role in sheltering Jewish refugees during World War II when many countries closed their borders. He cited the recent honouring of the Maharaja of Nawanagar with a statue in Israel and the presence of ancient Jewish communities in India, including the Bene Israelis, Cochini Jews, Baghdadi Jews and Bnei Menashe.

"India has always stood in eternal solidarity with the Jewish people," Misri declared. "Not only through history, but even during the darkest hours of World War II, when doors closed around the world, India opened its heart."