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India's Jaishankar backs two-state solution at UN on Israel-Palestine

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:32 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:32 IST
India's Jaishankar backs two-state solution at UN on Israel-Palestine

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photograph: (ANI)

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 The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has previously said that it favours the establishment of a “sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday told the UN General Assembly that a two-state solution, establishment of separate Israeli and Palestinian states, is needed for lasting peace in West Asia. “Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution,” said Jaishankar in his address to the General Assembly in New York.

“In the meantime, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people,” Jaishankar further said.

Earlier too India has backed the two-state solution in the ongoing Israel’s war on Gaza. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has previously said that it favours the establishment of a “sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel”.

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Jaishankar during his address to the General Assembly also called for restraint and de-escalation in ongoing conflicts, stressing the need to protect civilians and keep energy and trade routes open.

He said conflicts are affecting countries far from the areas where fighting is taking place.

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“Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs,” Jaishankar said.

EAM said the ongoing conflict in the Gulf was worsening an already difficult global situation. He also raised concern over attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers travelling through international waterways.

“This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable,” he said.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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