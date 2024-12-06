New Delhi

The India-China SR or Special Representative talks, led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval & Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, are expected to take place later this month, likely in the third week of December. The talks could happen in Delhi, with Chinese FM Wang Yi expected to travel to the Indian capital.

Advertisment

The resumptions of SR-level talks are part of the outcomes of the Kazan meeting between PM Modi, & Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The Special Representative (SR) level talks between India and China on resolving the boundary question were established in 2003 during Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to China. These talks are aimed at finding a solution to the boundary dispute between the two nations.

Since the Kazan talks, India-China ties have seen a thaw after a gap of 4 and 1/2 years. Ties between the 2 Asian neighbours saw a steep fall after the Galwan incident of 2020. The Kazan meeting at the leadership level coincided with disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.

Advertisment

Also read: India, China hold diplomatic talks, `positively affirm` progress on disengagement agreement

Earlier this month EAM Dr Jaishankar briefed the parliament on India-China ties. "The House is aware that our ties have been abnormal since 2020, when peace and tranquillity in the border areas were disturbed as a result of Chinese actions. Recent developments that reflect our continuous diplomatic engagements since then have set our ties in the direction of some improvement", India's External affairs minister told the parliament.

Also read: `Next priority will be...`: EAM Jaishankar briefs Parliament on India-China ties

Advertisment

On Thursday (Dec 5) a Chinese delegation was in Delhi for the 32nd Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. A statement released by India after the talks said, 'they also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, which is to be held in accordance with the decision of the two leaders in their meeting in Kazan on 23 October 2024.'