/India ‘likely choice’ for Dalai Lama’s reincarnation but depends on ‘signs’, says Prez of Tibetan govt in Exile

The President of the Tibetan government in exile, Penpa Tsering, has said that India could be "likely choice" for the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, but it depends on "any signs or messages regarding his next life" by the Tibetan spiritual leader. The 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday announced that the office of the Dalai Lama will continue after him, and the "recognition" of the 15th Dalai Lama will be done by the Ganden Phodrang trust.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal from Dharamsala, Penpa Tsering the Sikyong or President of the Central Tibetan Administration in India said,"is Holiness says he will be (reincarnated) in a free world and India, obviously, is a very likely choice...it is too early right now, so for His Holiness to give any signs or messages regarding his next life, it will come only when the time is right."

The reincarnation process is unique in Tibetan Buddhism, and the announcement comes ahead of the Dalai Lama's birthday this weekend. Asked about the Chinese government's reaction to the announcement by the Dalai Lama and the need for approval from Beijing for the appointment of the Tibetan spiritual leader, he said, "A government that does not believe in any religion, saying that they would recognise reincarnate Lamas is absurd in many ways. The Chinese government want to use to use the whole system to control Tibet in future. If they can control the Dalai Lama, they can control Tibet".

The 2nd democratically elected Sikyong or President of the Tibetan government in exile also detailed the implications of the Dalai Lama's announcements and views of the Tibetan refugee community on the developments.



Sidhant Sibal: If you help us understand the announcement made by the Dalai Lama?



Penpa Tsering: His Holiness over the years has said many things, including that this could be the last Dalai Lama. That is why, first, we need acceptance from this holiness, that there would be a continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama, which is not only important for the Tibetans, but for the whole world. So, this time, His Holiness has agreed for the continuation of the Ganden Phodrang trust of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama who would be responsible for the future search of the next Dalai Lama whenever the time comes. Because his holiness, even now, keeps reassuring us that he will live for more than two decades. This acceptance by His Holiness is a very important decision for the Tibetans and for His Holiness.

Sidhant Sibal: What does it mean for the reincarnation process?



Penpa Tsering: That also means that there would be continuation of Dalai Lamas in future, whether it's the 15th or 16th or 17th, to follow. So, his holiness, always in his prayers says that till this world exists, till people are not free from all the bondage of inflictions His Holiness will be reborn to serve humanity. So, the whole concept of reincarnation itself is very unique to Tibetan Buddhism. There are so many Buddhist countries in this world. But this idea, or the whole idea, of reincarnation, is to carry forward the legacy and the responsibilities of the previous Lama. That is why it's significant that His Holiness continuation of the Ganden Phodrang trust and also the commitment to reincarnate is a very significant decision for the Tibetans and for the world as well.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can give more details about the Ganden Phodrang?



Penpa Tsering: Ganden Phodrang institution is just like an ordinary family. 3 organisations registered, one is the Ganden Phodrang trust, Dalai Lama trust, registered in India. And there is also the Dalai Lama foundation that's registered in Switzerland. The Dalai Lama foundation and Dalai Lama trust will have nothing to do with the future responsibilities, but the Ganden Phodrang trust, and people who are secretaries in that office will be responsible whoever in the next two, three decades, whenever the time comes, they will be responsible for coordination. They will seek the advice of the High Lamas of other traditions, the oracles. The oracles come in the human medium, and they will also become consulted. Protecting these deities, should have relations with the successive Dalai Lamas over generations, so they will also be consulted. And there will be other means of also looking at those things. If you look at the reincarnation of the 13th to the 14th, there are a lot of rigorous tests that the young child, the reincarnated Lama, will have to go through to be identified as the next Dalai Lama.

Sidhant Sibal: China has reacted, and approval needs recognition from the Chinese government and do you see 2 Dalai Lamas, one by process given out by his holiness and one by the Chinese government?



Penpa Tsering: The Chinese government has been preparing for the demise of this Dalai Lama over the last 20-25 years. That is why they have also laid a law as well, which talks about the state recognising the reincarnated lamas, or what they call as the living Buddhas. So, they have three major points in their argument. What they are saying is that they will look for the next Dalai Lama within China or within Tibet. And for that, His Holiness has always said that he will be born in a free world. That's the reason why His Holiness has repeatedly said and in this book, voice for the voiceless, His Holiness has mentioned that His Holiness, reincarnation, will be born in a free world. The second thing the Chinese government says is that when they say it's a break from tradition, they are talking about the use of golden urn, which was invented, introduced in 1793. I have always been saying there have been eight Dalai Lamas before the introduction of golden urn, which was mainly to be used as a political tool by the Chinese, and that was hardly or rarely used in the Dalai Lama cases, or Panchen Lama cases following 1793. What about the eight Dalai Lamas that have been there? Are there not Dalai Lamas? There was no golden urn at that time. It means nothing to the Tibetan schools, even when it was used for the two occasions in recognising Panchen Lama in the mid-80s. Even then, most of the process of selection has already been done. Now, then the Chinese government also says that they have to approve the recognition, which is absurd, because even at that time when the golden urn was introduced, at least the Qing were Buddhist, in a way, because we were preceptor to the Chinese emperor. A government that does not believe in any religion, saying that they would recognise reincarnate Lamas is absurd in many ways. Chinese govt want to use to use whole system to control Tibet in future. If they can control Dalai Lama, they can control Tibet but that will be a life long headache.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you define free world? Does free world mean India? Will next Dalai Lama to be likely to be born in India or any other part of the world?

Penpa Tsering: As I mentioned earlier, also, the whole idea of reincarnation is to carry forward the legacy of the previous Lama. So, if His Holiness is born in a not free world, in a controlled authoritarian regime, then His Holiness would not have the freedom to carry forward his responsibilities. That is why His Holiness says he will be in a free world and India, obviously, is a very likely choice... There has to be relation between the parents and the community that His Holiness will be born, and there should be master-student relationship between the family and the community where His Holiness is born. That is why, if His Holiness is reborn in India, which is very likely, and I cannot confirm it, because His Holiness to decide, as was mentioned, at the meet the press yesterday, it is too early right now, so for His Holiness to give any signs or messages regarding his next life, it will come only when the time is right. So Chinese government always says that they welcome His Holiness to visit China and Tibet and but they put this condition that His Holiness should stay back. And because of that, His Holiness has responded that if his Holiness gets to go to China or Tibet, he will go but not live there, because there is no freedom there.

Sidhant Sibal: What do you think of the international community's role over the reincarnation process in terms of supporting it? What's your expectation? What's your hope from the international community?



Penpa Tsering: Now, within China, just like the Panchen Lama experience, the Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama is not recognised by Tibetans. So the same thing would happen with the next Dalai Lama. If China decides to choose one, and the Tibetans in exile, if Tibet is not free by that time, then we'll definitely choose one. So there is no question about that.

Sidhant Sibal: So what's your personal affection as His Holiness Dalai Lama turns 90 as the president of the Tibetan government in exile. How do you plan to protect and continue the culture of Tibet outside of Tibet amongst the Tibetan refugees?