/India launches Operation Sagar Bandhu as Cyclone Ditwah impacts Sri Lanka

In a swift and massive response to the widespread flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah, India has mobilised its naval assets under Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to its closest maritime neighbour. The Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frigate INS Udaigiri reached Colombo Port, handing over critical relief material to Sri Lankan authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India’s solidarity through a heartfelt social media post. "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families.”

He announced the operation, saying, “In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves.”

Reaffirming India’s strategic commitment, the Prime Minister added, “guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.”

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar confirmed that the assistance will continue, & "further steps are underway.”

In Colombo, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Hemachandra, met Acting Indian High Commissioner Dr Sathyanjal Pandey today to discuss the Indian Assistance.

Speaking to WION, he expressed profound gratitude. "My sincere thanks to the Government and the people of India for their friendship and timely help during these difficult times. With INS Vikrant docked in Colombo Port yesterday, India has also assured further support for our national disaster-management efforts as we respond to the current disaster.”

He added, “We deeply appreciate India’s steady partnership and its readiness to stand with Sri Lanka when it matters most.”

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister also briefed the diplomatic community in Colombo on the ongoing emergency flood-relief operations.