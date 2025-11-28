/Why North India struggles with air pollution every winter

Air pollution continues to be a major concern in India, with winter months making the problem worse, especially in northern cities. A recent study from Climate Trends shows that even when some sources of pollution drop, factors like weather and geography keep smog levels high. The situation highlights how structural and long-term solutions are needed to tackle this ongoing crisis.

Even in 2025, a major drop in farm fires did not improve Delhi’s air. This shows that local pollution sources, combined with weather patterns, are driving severe winter smog in the national capital. Cold temperatures, calm winds and the flat terrain of the Indo-Gangetic plain trap pollutants close to the ground, making it difficult for the air to clear naturally.

Lack of rain and weak Western Disturbances worsen smog

No rainfall since October, and weak winter weather systems have further reduced the natural washing out of pollutants. This has accelerated early smog formation, leaving millions exposed to unhealthy air earlier in the season than usual.

A decade-long view: Indian cities struggle with air quality

A decade-long analysis of air quality across India, from 2015 to 2025, shows that no major city has achieved safe AQI levels in their annual averages. Delhi remained the most polluted city, with AQI still around 180 in 2025. Northern cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ahmedabad consistently recorded high and unhealthy AQI levels. Other cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam, showed moderate but still unsafe air quality. Even Bengaluru, which had the cleanest air among major metros, could not consistently reach the ‘good’ category.

Why systemic solutions are needed