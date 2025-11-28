/Are you a Green Card holder? Find out what can put your status at risk and how you can protect it

A green card, or Permanent Resident Card, allows immigrants to live and work permanently in the United States. While it’s a significant milestone on the path to US citizenship, it’s important to know that holding a green card doesn't guarantee permanent residency. Various actions or circumstances can result in the loss of residency and lead to deportation. Let's take a look at the key reasons when a Green Card can be revoked and the potential consequences.

One of the most common ways Green Cards are revoked is through fraud or misrepresentation during the application process. This includes providing false information, submitting altered documents, or hiding critical details.

Examples of fraud

Marriage for Immigration: If USCIS finds that a marriage was not real but was instead arranged to secure a Green Card, they can revoke your status.

Fake Documents: Submitting counterfeit papers or using another person's identity can result in the loss of your Green Card. Removing key facts: Failing to disclose crucial information like past immigration violations or a criminal record could have serious consequences.

What happens next? If fraud is discovered, you may be placed in removal proceedings and face deportation.

Criminal activities can lead to Green Card revocation

Certain crimes can cause the revocation of your Green Card. US immigration law differentiates between offenses, with some more likely to lead to deportation than others.

Types of crimes that could endanger your Green Card

Aggravated felonies: These serious crimes, such as murder, drug trafficking, and rape, can lead to immediate deportation and ineligibility to return.

Crimes such as fraud, theft, and assault are considered morally wrong. Multiple CIMTs or one committed within five years of obtaining a green card can lead to revocation.

Drug-related offenses: Convictions related to drug trafficking or possessing significant amounts of illegal substances can trigger deportation.

Consequences: Serious criminal convictions can result in removal from the U.S., with limited ability to challenge the decision.

Abandoning your Green Card for Too long?

To maintain your Green Card, you must maintain the US as your primary residence. If you leave for extended periods without the proper paperwork, you risk abandoning your status.

Key points about abandoning Permanent Residency

Long-term absence: If you stay outside the US for more than one year without a reentry permit or returning resident visa, USCIS may view this as abandonment of residency.

Intent to return: Even shorter absences could be problematic if USCIS believes you no longer intend to live in the US, especially if you have ties to another country like owning property or working abroad.

Pro tip: To maintain continuous residence, keep strong ties to the US, like filing taxes, keeping a US driver’s license, or owning property.

Missed an address change?

It might seem like a small issue, but failing to notify USCIS of your address change can lead to complications, particularly if you are involved in any legal or investigative matters.

How to Update Your Address

Online form AR-11: This is the easiest and quickest way to update your address.

You can also mail a physical form, but this takes longer.

You can also mail a physical form, but this takes longer. Why it’s important: While not reporting your address change may not directly cause revocation, it could complicate other legal matters and may be viewed as negligence in maintaining residency.

National security violations

Green Card holders involved in activities that threaten US national security may face immediate revocation of their status. This can include participation in terrorism or espionage.

Examples of security violations

Terrorism: Membership in a terrorist organisation or providing support to one can result in the loss of your Green Card and deportation.

Espionage or treason: Engaging in spying or attempting to overthrow the U.S. government can result in revocation and criminal charges.

Engaging in spying or attempting to overthrow the U.S. government can result in revocation and criminal charges. Consequences: Those involved in such activities can face criminal prosecution and permanent removal from the US

Can you be deported even after getting your Green Card?

Engaging in immigration fraud after receiving a green card can still result in revocation. This includes helping others obtain Green Cards fraudulently or being involved in illegal activities.

Post-Green Card fraud examples

Aiding immigration fraud: Assisting others in unlawfully obtaining visas or green cards can result in revocation of your own.

Using stolen identities for immigration benefits can also lead to deportation.

Using stolen identities for immigration benefits can also lead to deportation. Consequences: Engaging in fraud after obtaining your green card may result in a lifetime ban from reentering the US.

Health problems could Be the reason you lose your Green Card

Certain health-related issues, especially those that pose a risk to public safety, can lead to inadmissibility and Green Card revocation. This includes untreated infectious diseases or mental health disorders that could endanger others.

Tip: Green Card holders should stay up-to-date on public health requirements and get regular health checkups to avoid issues.

Protect your Green Card status