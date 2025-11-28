/Are you a Green Card holder? Find out what can put your status at risk and how you can protect it

Learn how fraud, crime, long absences, and other violations can lead to the revocation of your Green Card. Protect your status by staying informed
A green card, or Permanent Resident Card, allows immigrants to live and work permanently in the United States. While it’s a significant milestone on the path to US citizenship, it’s important to know that holding a green card doesn't guarantee permanent residency. Various actions or circumstances can result in the loss of residency and lead to deportation. Let's take a look at the key reasons when a Green Card can be revoked and the potential consequences.
One of the most common ways Green Cards are revoked is through fraud or misrepresentation during the application process. This includes providing false information, submitting altered documents, or hiding critical details.
What happens next? If fraud is discovered, you may be placed in removal proceedings and face deportation.
Certain crimes can cause the revocation of your Green Card. US immigration law differentiates between offenses, with some more likely to lead to deportation than others.
Types of crimes that could endanger your Green Card
To maintain your Green Card, you must maintain the US as your primary residence. If you leave for extended periods without the proper paperwork, you risk abandoning your status.
Key points about abandoning Permanent Residency
It might seem like a small issue, but failing to notify USCIS of your address change can lead to complications, particularly if you are involved in any legal or investigative matters.
How to Update Your Address
Green Card holders involved in activities that threaten US national security may face immediate revocation of their status. This can include participation in terrorism or espionage.
Examples of security violations
Engaging in immigration fraud after receiving a green card can still result in revocation. This includes helping others obtain Green Cards fraudulently or being involved in illegal activities.
Post-Green Card fraud examples
Certain health-related issues, especially those that pose a risk to public safety, can lead to inadmissibility and Green Card revocation. This includes untreated infectious diseases or mental health disorders that could endanger others.
Tip: Green Card holders should stay up-to-date on public health requirements and get regular health checkups to avoid issues.
Green Card holders must be aware of the various conditions that can lead to the loss of permanent residency. Criminal activities, fraud, prolonged absences, and failure to meet residency conditions are just a few ways a Green Card can be revoked. By following the rules, maintaining ties to the US, and seeking legal advice when needed, you can safeguard your Green Card status and continue on the path to US citizenship.