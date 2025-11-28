Nepal releases new NPR 100 banknote with map showing three Indian territories as its own. India says...

Nepal shares more than 1,850 km of border with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Nepal released a new NPR 100 banknote on Thursday (Nov 27) that shows an updated national map, including Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, areas that India also claims. In a public announcement, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the country’s central bank, said that the new note includes improved security features and clearer identification marks to make it more secure and easier to use. The printing of the new notes was given to a Chinese company in October last year and the design for the NPR 100 note was approved by Nepal’s Cabinet in May 2024, when KP Sharma Oli was the Prime Minister.
Nepal officially added Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani to its map in May 2020 through a constitutional amendment. According to the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, the NRB designs banknotes but any changes to their design or size must be approved by the government authorities.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs criticised Nepal’s revised map, calling it a “unilateral act” that “does not change the facts on the ground.”
India says that Kalapani, including Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, is a part of its territory, based on its reading of the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, which set the border along the Kali River.
India believes that the river starts at the Kalapani village, while Nepal says it begins further north at Limpiyadhura. This disagreement is the root of the territorial dispute between both the countries.
The new Nepal note shows Mount Everest on the left and a watermark of the Rhododendron, Nepal’s national flower on the right. The middle features Nepal’s map and the Ashoka Pillar and the main image highlights a one-horned rhinoceros with its calf.
A raised black dot has been added near the Ashoka Pillar to help visually impaired users recognise the note by touch. The colour and size remain the same as the older version.