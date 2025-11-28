/WATCH | Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank. Here's what happened

Video shows Israeli forces killing two Palestinians after apparent surrender in West Bank, sparking accusations of war crimes amid rising violence
A disturbing video has emerged showing Israeli security forces shooting and killing two Palestinian men who appeared to be surrendering during a military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The footage, which has sparked outrage, shows the two men exiting a building with their hands raised in apparent surrender, before kneeling on the ground. One of the men lifts his t-shirt to show he is unarmed. After a brief pause, the men move back toward the building, at which point Israeli border police open fire, killing them both.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) has condemned the killings, accusing Israeli troops of committing a "war crime" and describing the incident as "brutal" field executions. In contrast, the Israeli military and police have defended the actions of their forces, saying that the men were "wanted individuals" linked to terrorist organisations, and that they had been involved in violent activities, including the use of explosives and gunfire against Israeli soldiers and settlers. According to a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the police, the suspects had been under surveillance for hours before their eventual surrender.
They also said that the fire was directed at the suspects after they exited the building. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his hardline stance, expressed full support for the soldiers involved, asserting that "terrorists must die." The incident comes as part of a broader Israeli military campaign in the northern West Bank, aimed at dismantling Palestinian armed groups responsible for attacks on Israeli security forces and civilians. The violence has intensified since the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023, which set off a broader regional conflict. The UN reports over 1,000 Palestinian deaths in the West Bank since the conflict's escalation, while at least 44 Israelis have been killed in related violence.