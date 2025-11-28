/WATCH | Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank. Here's what happened

A disturbing video has emerged showing Israeli security forces shooting and killing two Palestinian men who appeared to be surrendering during a military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The footage, which has sparked outrage, shows the two men exiting a building with their hands raised in apparent surrender, before kneeling on the ground. One of the men lifts his t-shirt to show he is unarmed. After a brief pause, the men move back toward the building, at which point Israeli border police open fire, killing them both.

Disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion isadvised

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has condemned the killings, accusing Israeli troops of committing a "war crime" and describing the incident as "brutal" field executions. In contrast, the Israeli military and police have defended the actions of their forces, saying that the men were "wanted individuals" linked to terrorist organisations, and that they had been involved in violent activities, including the use of explosives and gunfire against Israeli soldiers and settlers. According to a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the police, the suspects had been under surveillance for hours before their eventual surrender.

