/India, Germany, Japan and Brazil convene G4 meeting: What is the grouping about?

India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, the G4 countries, for the first time held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2026 in Germany. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a photo of his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira and Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi.

"A G-4 meeting of India, Germany, Japan and Brazil to discuss reformed multilateralism. Held on the sidelines of the @MunSecConf for the first time," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Background and objective of G4

The alliance, formalised in the lead-up to the 2005 World Summit, marking the 60th anniversary of the United Nations, aims to push for comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), specifically expanding its permanent and non-permanent members to include new members, reflecting 21st-century geopolitical realities.



The core objectives of the group are to support each other's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and to reinforce the Council's legitimacy by including major powers from Asia (India and Japan), Europe (Germany), and South America (Brazil). The group aims to make the council more representative and effective in handling modern conflicts.

Following the meeting in Munich, the Group pointed at slow progress of intergovernmental negotiations, and called for formal text-based negotiation with defined timelines.

It also urged meaningful reform in the world body ahead of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations to prevent it from becoming obsolete. The G4 expressed its continued support for the Common African Position aimed at ensuring permanent African representation to rectify historic imbalances.

Where does G4 Nations stand

The G4 nations challenge the 1945 status quo by highlighting the geopolitical realities of 2026. After the Second World War, the victorious powers, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China, became the P5, securing veto power in the UN Security Council.

Today, the global balance of power has shifted significantly. India, the world’s most populous nation, and Brazil represent major regions that still lack permanent representation on the Council.

Economically, Germany, India, and Japan rank among the world’s top five economies and contribute substantially to the United Nations. Militarily, India and Japan ranked fourth and seventh globally. India also contributes more peacekeepers to UN missions than all P5 members combined.