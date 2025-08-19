Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /India-China talks: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights 'stabilising borders' after Galwan clash

India-China talks: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights 'stabilising borders' after Galwan clash

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 14:27 IST
India-China talks: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights 'stabilising borders' after Galwan clash

India-China talks: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights 'stabilising borders' after Galwan clash Photograph: (Credit: Reuters)

Story highlights

On Tuesday (August 19), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in capital New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. 

On Tuesday (August 19), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in capital New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. During the interaction with NSA Doval, Wang Yi mentioned the situation along the borders. In 2020, the two countries were embroiled in border clashes in the Galwan Valley, and casualties were reported on both sides.

During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. We had a very good 23rd round of special representatives talks at the end of last year. At that meeting, we reached a new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders, and moving toward a settlement.”

Also read: China lifts export ban on fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel machines as Wang Yi visits India: Report

“We identified specific goals and formed a working framework. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. Mr Doval, I appreciate your effort that you made as special representative of the Indian side. Now the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth,” he added.

Trending Stories

Chinese Foreign Minister highlighted:

'Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation'

  • "We believe that Indian side will also make contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin. History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what the developing countries all want to see.”

'I am very pleased to meet you again in New Delhi for this round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question'

  • "The setbacks we experienced in the past few years were not in the interests of the people of our two countries. And then in October last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had an important meeting in Kazan. That meeting pointed the direction for the development of our bilateral relations and provided impetus for the proper settlement of the boundary question..."

'Our two sides should follow the strategic guidance of our leaders'

  • "Increase mutual trust through strategic communication. Expand common interest through exchanges and cooperation. And properly settle the specific issues in the borders so as to advance our relationship in a healthy and sound manner. Just now we had in-depth and detailed communication in the small group meeting. At the large group meeting, I am ready to work with you to build more consensus and identify the direction, the specific goals of the next of boundary consultations going forward and create more conditions for the improvement and further growth of our bilateral relations."

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty is a journalist who works with the social media team of Wion....Read More

Trending Topics