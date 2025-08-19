/India-China talks: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights 'stabilising borders' after Galwan clash

On Tuesday (August 19), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in capital New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. During the interaction with NSA Doval, Wang Yi mentioned the situation along the borders. In 2020, the two countries were embroiled in border clashes in the Galwan Valley, and casualties were reported on both sides.

During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. We had a very good 23rd round of special representatives talks at the end of last year. At that meeting, we reached a new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders, and moving toward a settlement.”

“We identified specific goals and formed a working framework. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. Mr Doval, I appreciate your effort that you made as special representative of the Indian side. Now the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth,” he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister highlighted:

'Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation'

"We believe that Indian side will also make contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin. History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what the developing countries all want to see.”

'I am very pleased to meet you again in New Delhi for this round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question'

"The setbacks we experienced in the past few years were not in the interests of the people of our two countries. And then in October last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had an important meeting in Kazan. That meeting pointed the direction for the development of our bilateral relations and provided impetus for the proper settlement of the boundary question..."

'Our two sides should follow the strategic guidance of our leaders'