/India-China talks: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights 'stabilising borders' after Galwan clash

On Tuesday (August 19), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in capital New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. During the interaction with NSA Doval, Wang Yi mentioned the situation along the borders. In 2020, the two countries were embroiled in border clashes in the Galwan Valley, and casualties were reported on both sides.
During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. We had a very good 23rd round of special representatives talks at the end of last year. At that meeting, we reached a new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders, and moving toward a settlement.”
“We identified specific goals and formed a working framework. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. Mr Doval, I appreciate your effort that you made as special representative of the Indian side. Now the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth,” he added.