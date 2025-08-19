Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /China lifts export ban on fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel machines as Wang Yi visits India: Report

China lifts export ban on fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel machines as Wang Yi visits India: Report

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 11:16 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:02 IST
China lifts export ban on fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel machines as Wang Yi visits India: Report

File photo: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre R) interacts with India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (centre L) during the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane on July 27, 2024. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

China has told India it has lifted export curbs on fertilisers, rare earth magnets, minerals, and tunnel boring machines, sources said. The move follows EAM S Jaishankar’s talks with Wang Yi last month.

China has informed India that it has lifted export restrictions on fertilisers, rare earth magnets and minerals, and tunnel boring machines, according to sources. The major breakthrough came after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the three key demands in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last month. The Chinese foreign minister is currently visiting India on a three-day diplomatic trip. On Monday, Yi, reportedly assured Jaishankar that Beijing had already begun acting on India's demands. China has also started the shipment of said critical items, suggest reports.

Why is this important? What was the Impact of Chinese curbs on Indian markets?

India had earlier raised concerns over China suddenly imposing restrictions on the three critical items. Reports suggest that the sudden imposition of an export ban affected the Rabi season, as it hit the supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP). Meanwhile, shipment delays of tunnel boring machines affected crucial infrastructure projects, including those by foreign companies with manufacturing plants in China.

The curb on Rare earth mineral exports impacted the auto and electronics sectors, which faced severe shortages and warned of disruptions in production.

Also read |

Why did China impose the export curbs?

Trending Stories

According to reports, China imposed the restrictions while citing security concerns and strained bilateral relations with India.

However, Yi, in a statement published on Tuesday (Aug 19), lauded the progress in relations between India and China, noting that they were on a "positive trend".

On Monday, during talks with Jaishankar, Wang Yi said that the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats". Pointing to the resumption of "dialogue at all levels" and "maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas" as evidence, the Chinese foreign minister said that the bilateral ties were on a "positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation".

Watch | Wang Yi In India: Differences Shouldn’t Turn Into Disputes, S. Jaishankar to Wang

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics