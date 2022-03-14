India, Australia and Japan imported most arms in last 5 years: SIPRI

According to a research released on Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, certain Asian and Oceanian countries are increasing their weapons acquisitions as they become increasingly apprehensive of China's growing regional aspirations.

The analysis compares global weapons transactions from 2013 to 2021 to the previous five years from 2013 to 2016.

Six of the top ten weaponry importers were from Asia and Oceania, according to the report.

India was the leading importer, accounting for 11% of overall imports, yet imports into the region as a whole fell by 4.7%, indicating a wide disparity in buying among subregions, according to the report.

India was the world's largest importer of weapons in 2017-2021. Five other countries, including Australia, China, South Korea, Pakistan and Japan, were among the top ten buyers of arms.

‘Tensions between China and many states in Asia and Oceania are the main driver of arms imports in the region,’ said Siemon T. Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.



‘These tensions are also a major factor in US arms transfers to the region. The USA remains the largest supplier to Asia and Oceania, as arms exports are an important element of US foreign policy aimed at China.’



(With inputs from agencies)