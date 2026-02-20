/India AI Impact Summit: $300 billion worth of AI investments committed in India, say reports

At the AI Impact Summit in India, at least $200 billion worth of investments in artificial intelligence have been committed, according to reports. When the commitments by the Indian and foreign governments are added, the figure could exceed $300 billion, spread over the next five to seven years.

Most investments focus on AI infrastructure

Around $70 billion has been firmly committed, while $90 billion was announced in recent periods.

The investment is primarily focused on AI infrastructure, data centres and compute capacity.

Starting in 2026, Reliance Industries and Jio will invest nearly $110 billion (£87 billion) over the next seven years in AI and data infrastructure. This has been described as a long-term, nation-building investment.

The Adani Group will invest up to $150 billion through 2035 in renewable energy-powered AI data centres and related sectors such as server manufacturing and sovereign cloud services.

Microsoft reportedly plans to commit $50 billion by 2030 for AI expansion in the ‘Global South’. Of this, $17.5 billion is earmarked specifically for India.

Start-ups and legacy companies increasing AI investments in India

Indian data centre firm Yotta Infrastructure is investing $2 billion (£1.6 billion) in an AI hub and computing infrastructure.

Smaller or partnership-focused deals have also been reported. For instance, Blackstone is leading a $600 million investment in AI cloud start-up Neysa.

AMD is entering into partnerships to develop AI infrastructure in India.

Google has made a $15 billion commitment to India, which includes AI data centres and an undersea cable project.

Indian government commitments add to the AI investment boom

Indian government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission have allocated around ₹10,300 crore ($1.24 billion).

Several foreign governments have also made broader investment commitments in India.

When all this is combined, the overall total commitment could be between 25.5 trillion rupees ($307 billion) and 58.2 trillion rupees, ($701 billion) in the long term, accoridng to multiple media reports.