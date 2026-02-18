/'First China, now Korea': AI Summit turns into a disaster as university caught faking ‘in-house’ drone soccer after robodog fiasco

At the heart of this new row is a viral video featuring Professor Neha Singh, the same faculty member involved in the robodog incident. In the clip, she confidently asserts to a reporter that the soccer drone underwent "end-to-end engineering" right on the university campus. She further claimed that Galgotias had developed India's first "drone soccer arena," describing the device not just as a piece of hardware but as part of a comprehensive simulation and application ecosystem developed by their students and faculty.