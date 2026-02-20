/Canada’s AI Minister Praises India AI Summit’s Vision, Calls It a ‘Natural Alliance

Canada’s AI Minister praised the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling it a “natural alliance” in advancing artificial intelligence globally. The minister highlighted India’s commitment to ethical, inclusive, and responsible AI as a model for international collaboration. Leaders from around the world, including Canada, discussed ways to drive innovation, strengthen AI partnerships, and support the Global South in leveraging AI for social and economic growth. The summit underscores India’s growing role in shaping the future of global AI governance.