/Gaza Board Peace Meeting: First Meeting of Gaza Board of Peace Held in Washington

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:30 IST
The first meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace was held in Washington, D.C., chaired by US President Donald Trump with delegates from around two dozen countries. Leaders pledged billions in aid and support for Gaza’s reconstruction and discussed plans for an international stabilization force and governance in the war-torn Palestinian territory. The summit aims to boost peace efforts after years of conflict, though many questions remain about implementation and participation.