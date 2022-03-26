Increase energy output so that nobody can use it as a weapon to blackmail: Zelensky to Doha Forum

As Ukraine continues to battle Russian forces, President Zelensky in a video address to the Doha Forum said urged an increase in the output of energy.

"I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world," Zelensky told the Doha Forum.

"They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet," Zelensky said after President Putin had put his nuclear forces on alert amid the Ukraine war.

Ukraine's president has been pleading NATO to declare a no-fly zone since the outbreak of the war, however, the European military alliance has so far rejected Zelensky's plea.

On Friday, Zelensky had said the situation in Mariupol remains "tragic" despite evacuations as Russia continues its bombing campaign.

Meanwhile, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych claimed Ukraine's forces had killed the commander of the 49th Russian Southern District Army, General Yakov Ryazantsev in a strike on Chornobayivka near Kherson even as President Zelensky claimed Chernobayevka will "go down in the history of warfare".

Amid the fighting in Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday that President Biden will meet two Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw.

(With inputs from Agencies)