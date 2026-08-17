/'Inane’: Senator Jack Reed slams Trump’s decision to downsize US-South Korea military drills

Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize scheduled joint military exercises with South Korea, labelling the move "inane" and “haphazard.” Trump announced the order through Truth Social hours before the drills were scheduled to begin, referring to the long-standing joint manoeuvres as "inappropriate and hostile." He explained that the decision was influenced by his positive personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Additionally, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with South Korea, citing its refusal to assist the United States in efforts toward the denuclearisation of Iran.

In a formal statement, Senator Reed argued that truncating the military exercises undermines national security and damages international relations. He stated that altering established military commitments to appease a foreign leader or penalize a partner country signals to both allies and foreign adversaries that American security guarantees are negotiable. Reed characterised the downsizing as a "propaganda victory" for Kim Jong Un and expressed concern that major global powers, including China and Russia, would view the move as a sign of weakening US alliances.

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The United States and South Korea have maintained joint military exercises since the 1950s to deter North Korean aggression and demonstrate regional strength. Reed noted that Trump's directive directly conflicts with recent intelligence assessments from NORTHCOM Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Jarrard, who warned that North Korea has successfully tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear payload anywhere in North America.