In show of power over disputed Spratly islands, Philippines sets up buoys in South China Sea

To tighten its sovereignty claim over the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea amid the rising threat of China in the region, the Philippines has placed five navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), reported Reuters.

As per the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which is tasked to oversee the enforcement of laws within Philippine waters, as many as five buoys carrying the national flag of the country were set up in five key areas.

The buoys are placed within a 200-mile (322-km) zone. It encompasses Whitsun Reef. In March 2021, an incident in the Whitsun Reef sparked tensions between the Philippines and China. This occurred when hundreds of Chinese vessels entered the reef, which is a part of the Spratly Islands.

The buoys were set up from 10 May to 12 May by the Philippines. Speaking over this latest development, the coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said, "This move highlights the Philippines' unwavering resolve to protect its maritime borders and resources and contribute to the safety of maritime trade," reported Reuters. Dispute over Spratly Islands Spratly Islands dispute is the site of a territorial dispute involving the two countries in the South China Sea.

It is a group of more than 100 small islands, reefs, and atolls located in the maritime region between the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

The main issue in the Spratly Islands dispute revolves around competing territorial claims by these countries. The countries claim various portions or all of the islands and the surrounding waters based on historical, geographical, and legal arguments.

This comes as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is vying to improve the country's relationship with the United States, China's staunch enemy.

