In retaliation to Aramco attack, Saudi-led coalition launches op to fight off Yemen's Houthis

A military operation has been started by the Saudi-led coalition, who is fighting in Yemen against Houthis, on Saturday.

The action has been taken to stop attacks on its oil facilities and "protect global energy sources," reported Saudi state media.

This comes as oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was targetted by Houthis on Friday.

The Saudi-led coalition said the attack led to fire in two storage tanks, but there were no casualties.

The operation is in its initial stages and Houthis should bear the consequences of their "hostile behaviour", the coalition added.

The goal for the operation is to "protect global energy sources and ensure supply chains," it added.

According to the coalition, it will "directly deal with sources of threat". It has also asked civilians to avoid being near any oil site or facility in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, reported Saudi state media.

The warning of the coalition came after it said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over Yemeni skies. The drones were launched towards kingdom from oil facilities in Hodeidah.

The coalition's warplanes launched raids on Hodeidah, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said. Flights are still going on, it said.

The coalition attacked the electricity corporation and oil facilities in Hodeidah, Al Masirah TV added.

