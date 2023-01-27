In Philippines, onions cost higher than meat, nation's daily wage

In the Philippines, onions are becoming a luxury and are giving a close-shave competition to meat when it comes to prices. The South Asian nation is witnessing a high cost of living which is coming off heavily on the pockets of Filipinos. What is astonishing is that onions in the country now cost higher than meat and the nation's daily minimum wage. According to official statistics, the price of onions skyrocketed in the Philippines to around 700 pesos ($12.80; £10.40) per kg last month.

Inflation is taking a whirlwind and everything from food to fuel is at a record 14-year-high. As the onion toppings seemed to be diminished from Filipino platters, the nation's president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr. approved the import of red and yellow onions.

Two factors are playing a role in the rising onion prices. First, the demand for onions in the Philippines is peaking as the economy is opening up. And secondly, unfavourable weather conditions have affected the production of onions.

As the country reels under cruel inflation, Marcos is feeling the pressure too as agriculture secretary. Legislators are urging the nation's president for a replacement for the post. Philippines Senator Grace Poe said, "Before it was sugar, now, it's onions. We'll end up having a hearing for everything in the kitchen."

The condition in the country is so dire that earlier this month, 10 crew members from Philippine Airlines were reportedly investigated for attempting to smuggle about 40kg of onions and fruits into their luggage bags. Marcos has also called rising food prices an "emergency situation" which suggests how grave the situation in the country really is where people are unable to get their hands on a staple ingredient of Filipino cuisine.

