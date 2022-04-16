In new survey in US, over 55% respondents want to vanish from internet, if possible  

In today’s world, internet has become a necessity to live life. But as per a recent survey in the US, more than half of the respondents said that they want to delete themselves from the internet if possible.

In the new study conducted by NordVPN through market research firm Propeller Insights, more than 55 per cent of the Americans, who responded to the survey, made the remark, said media reports.

The study was conducted in December last year. Around 1,002 US consumers, who were aged 18 and over, were included in it.

Over the need to delete themselves from the internet, around 47 per cent said they don’t trust it. Another 46 per cent said they have no reason to have their names on the internet. And 42 per cent said that they fear that they may get hacked.

Only 18 per cent of respondents said they wish there wasn’t any internet. Just eight per cent said they don’t use it at all.

While sharing what kind of information they would like to vanish from internet, around 6 in 10 Americans who were surveyed want personal financial information to be removed permanently.

Around 26% said embarrassing moments, another 26% said old dating or social media profiles, 24% said unflattering photos and videos. And finally, 23% wanted previous employment history to be wiped from the web.

