In Mexico, fourth journalist killed in less than a month

For the fourth time in less than a month, a journalist in Mexico has been killed. Roberto Toledo was shot dead by three gunmen. He worked for the local news outlet Monitor Michoacán.

Mexico does not offer a safe atmosphere for journalists for a long time now, but the situation is only getting worse with each passing day.

The journalist was shot dead in a parking lot area in the city of Zitácuaro.

Monitor Michoacán's director, Armando Linares, in a social media post expressed his condolences to Toledo’s family.

Linares said, "Toledo lost his life at the hands of three people who shot him in a mean and cowardly manner. We don’t carry weapons. We only have a pen and a notebook to defend ourselves.”

According to a report by The Guardian, The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that 32 members of the media have been murdered since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has come to power.

Journalists have accused the President of failing to protect the journalists.

Earlier, in January, for the second time in less than 7 days, a journalist was killed in Tijuana. Baja California state prosecutor's office, in a report by AFP, said that Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was "attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle."

Maldonado had worked with multiple news outlets, including Primer Sistema de Noticias (PSN).

(With inputs from agencies)