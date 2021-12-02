In major win for LGBT community, Canada's House of Commons votes to ban conversion therapy

Canada's House of Commons has voted unanimously to ban LGBT conversion therapy. These therapies are aimed at altering a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity. It involves various techniques, like hypnosis and talk therapy. Many institutions also use electric shocks and fasting.

"Diversity and inclusion are among Canada’s greatest strengths. Everyone should be able to live a true and authentic life, free from violence and discrimination, no matter who they are or who they love," read a statement released by the government.

The legislation has proposed four new Criminal Code offences that will prohibit - causing another person to undergo conversion therapy, removing a minor from Canada and subjecting them to conversion therapy abroad, profiting from conversion therapy and lastly, advertising or promoting conversion therapy.

Also read | 'Global scale deluge': Report reveals US is the world's biggest plastic polluter

The bill must now be approved by the Senate.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, The Honourable David Lametti said, "Conversion therapy has been discredited and denounced by professional and health associations in Canada and indeed around the world. It has no basis in science or in health care practices. Too many Canadians have undergone conversion therapy and have had to live with its harmful effects. That’s why our Government is stepping up to do our part to make sure that no one else has to face this devastating practice."

Most countries have stopped practising the therapy but there are still many institutions that continue to resort to similar methods in order to convert gay people. The American Medical Association has deemed the practice is “harmful and ineffective”.

(With inputs from agencies)