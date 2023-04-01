In just 24 hours after indictment news, Donald Trump's campaign raises over $4 million

In just a matter of 24 hours after indictment news, the former US President, who is seeking to return to the White House again after 2024 elections, raised a whopping $4 million, as per his campaign data Friday.

Apparently, Trump two hours after the indictment news urged his supporters to make contributions of any amount and help him in his quest to seek 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

An email was put out by a Trump fundraising group Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee read, "Please make a contribution – of truly any amount – to defend our movement from the never-ending witch hunts and WIN the WHITE HOUSE in 2024."

Who donated to Trump's campaign?

Amoung the donations that were made, a quarter or 25 per cent of them trickled down from first-time donors to the 45th President of the United States. The Trump campaign says this indicates "further solidifying" of the status of the former US president's status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.

The email by Trump fundraisers is seen to have filled the coffers of the former US president in less than 24 hours. The email was sent to over half-dozen fundraising solicitations.

After a probe into hush money given to porn star Stormy Daniels, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted Trump. In a fundraising email sent to supporters Thursday, Trump refuted the allegations and termed it a left-wing plot.

While speaking with NBC media outlet, a Trump campaign official said 16,000 volunteer sign-ups were made over the past day.

Fundraising emails subject lines included "America needs you right now," "RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST" "BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED" and "Yes, I've been indicted, BUT."

Trump in a post also asked people to not send any money if they are doing poorly. The former US president wrote on Truth Social, "If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything."

"If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com," he added.

Trump initially had trouble generating money after launching his 2024 campaign in November. The former US president only succeeded in fetching $9.5 million in the last six weeks through the campaign and a joint fundraising committee.

However, apart from Donald Trump, many other Democrats and Republicans are also using the indictment moment to secure their fundraising interests as they too sent out solicitations to their supporters.

