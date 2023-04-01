At least 24 injured after 'devastating' tornado hit US state of Arkansas

Almost a week after the Mississippi tornado mishap that killed 26 people, fierce twisters are now ravaging Little Rock city in the US state of Arkansas, injuring about 24 people so far.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr tweeted, "At this time, we know of 24 people who have been hospitalized at Little Rock hospitals and we are not aware of any fatalities in Little Rock at this time. Property damage is extensive and we are still responding."

He said a temporary emergency shelter is being set up for any displaced individuals. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency. The National Guard has also been deployed because of the significant damage in the central part of the city.

The tornado in Little Rock tore through residential areas. It demolished many homes and apartment complexes and flipped vehicles. Considering the severity, search and rescue operations have been set off. According to reports, some of the individuals are critically injured.

According to the weather service report, at least seven tornadoes and significant hail across Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee were confirmed. A state of emergency has also been declared in Missouri. Two tornados were reported in Iowa state.

According to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock, at least 15 to 20 patients are anticipated to come following the injuries inflicted in tornadoes. About 79,000 people in Arkansas were without power.

In Oklahoma, strong winds brought down power lines. It also reportedly started grass fires. Over 28,000 people lost electricity in the state. Moreover, Missouri, Texas and Kansas also reported outages. An "explosive" storm system poses a threat to over 90 million people in 15 US states. In Illinois hail broke many automobile windows.

US President Joe Biden travelled to Mississippi earlier to offer condolences and pledge federal assistance to tornado victims. This week's tornado in Mississippi travelled 59 miles (94 km) and lasted for nearly an hour and ten minutes.

