Billionaire Elon Musk took a dig at the UK government as he shared a personal tale of his grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, who was British. Musk said his grandmother was a working woman and survived poverty during the Great Depression and World War II. He said that she was a great part of his childhood and was "very strict". The post became controversial when the Tesla CEO said, "My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present-day Britain."

My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her.



She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

The post came after Musk slammed the present UK government's approach to handling child grooming gangs. In his post on X, Musk wrote, "She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in World War II. To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so."

Musk has talked about his grandmother multiple times before. His grandmother was born in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, in August 1923 and married Walter Musk in 1944. She later moved to South Africa.

Musk has accused the Keir Starmer government of being "complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes".

The accusations by Trump revolve around child sex abuse cases, known as the Rotherham grooming scandal that shook the UK and the world in 2014 after a report was published on it. The report found that around 1,400 children were sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Musk has called out Starmer and King Charles III to dissolve the UK parliament and order fresh elections. However, Starmer denied Musk's accusations and has accused Musk of spreading "lies and misinformation".

