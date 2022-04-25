In French presidential elections 2022, voter turnout reaches 63.2%   

As projections showed French President Emmanuel Macron is winning comfortably by 57.0-58.5 per cent of the vote, the total turnout for the presidential run-off was 63.2 per cent at 5 pm (1500 GMT) on Sunday.

It was down by over two percentage points in comparison to the same time in the second round of the presidential elections in 2017, the interior ministry said.

President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen are fighting for the top post.

The percentage of voting participation was also below by two percentage points from what it was at 5 pm in the first round of voting, which was held on April 10.

According to the official figures, the abstention rate may go up to 28 per cent as per an estimate of the polling organisations.

If it gets confirmed, it may become the highest in any presidential poll second-round run-off since 1969.

The low turnout may swing the final result in either direction, cautioned analysts.

Meanwhile, far-right leader Le Pen seems to be getting 41.5-43.0 per cent votes, as per projections by polling firms. These polls have been carried out for television channels. The results have been based on a sample of the vote count.

The outcome of the elections will, however, be confirmed by official results overnight.

