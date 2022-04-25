French Presidential Election 2022: EU chiefs, Italy PM congratulate Macron on re-election after projections

Emmanuel Macron is set to win a second French President term after defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen, the projections on Sunday (April 24) showed.

Polling firms for French television channels based on a sample of the vote count projected that Macron was set to win 57.6-58.2 per cent of the vote compared with Le Pen on 41.8-42.4 per cent.

Important to note that the outcome is expected to be confirmed by official results overnight.

Marine Le Pen said that the result is in "itself an earth-shattering victory (for us)." She added, "I fear that the five-year term that is about to begin will not break with the brutal methods of the previous one."

"In order to avoid the monopolisation of power by a few, more than ever I will pursue my commitment to France and the French people with the energy, perseverance and affection that you know me for," she added.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated Macron after the projections.

"We can count on France for five more years," Michel wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: "I am delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation."

British PM Boris Johnson also congratulated Macron, he tweeted, "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world."

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi congratulated Macron. "The victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election is great news for all of Europe," he said in a statement.

Draghi added that France and Italy will work with partners to build "a stronger, fairer Europe capable of acting independently to overcome the great challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine".

"We are ready to work together immediately with ambition and determination to serve our countries and all European citizens."

