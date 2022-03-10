In four-month police op, several priceless artefacts seized in 28 countries

In a four-month police operation across 28 countries, several priceless artefacts, which include paintings, musical instruments, furniture, ancient coins and statuettes, have been seized, Interpol said on Wednesday.

In the operation carried out between June and September last year, more than 9,400 items were recovered and 52 people arrested. The Illicit trafficking of cultural goods was targetted in it.

More seizures and arrests are expected as over 170 investigations are still ongoing. The investigators “continue their pursuit of those spoiling and destroying cultural heritage”, the international criminal police operation said.

Led by Spain, the Operation Pandora VI, involved actions on airports, at border crossing points, in auction houses, museums and private homes. For suspicious sales, online markets were also monitored.

Since its launch in 2016, Operation Pandora, which is coordinated by Interpol, Europol and the World Customs Organisation, has led to the recovery of 147,050 cultural artefacts and the arrest of 407 people.

Around 4,231 archaeological objects, including about 3,000 coins, and buckles, rings, bells and pieces of pottery, looted from archaeological sites by an individual were seized by French customs officials.

(With inputs from agencies)